QUEENS (PIX11) — A man and a woman engaged in a sex act in front of a 13-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Queens last month, police said Sunday.

The teen was sitting in the back of the Q58 bus on Dec. 16 at around 2:20 p.m. when she saw the two people across from her performing a sex act, according to the NYPD. The girl and the two suspects got off at the Palmetto Street and Wyckoff Avenue stop, but the couple did not interact with the victim, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the duo, who are sought for public lewdness.

Police said the man has a medium build, with brown hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a hood and black pants. The woman has a medium build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black face mask, a black jacket, a striped shirt, blue pants, and carrying a brown handbag and a yellow scarf.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.