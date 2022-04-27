JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man died in a Queens house fire early Wednesday morning, police said.

Firefighters and police responded to a 911 call reporting a fire on Bedell Street in Jamaica just before 4:30 a.m. The blaze broke out in the basement of the two-story home, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters pulled Colin Cyrus, 61, from inside the home, officials said. Cyrus suffered severe burns to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Firefighters extinguished the fire around 5:10 a.m. The cause of the fire will be determined by the NYC Fire Marshal. Investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious in nature, per the NYPD.