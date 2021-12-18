Man with knife sexually assaults woman in elevator of Queens building: NYPD

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a sexual assault and attempted robbery in Forest Hills, Queens on Dec. 17 2021. (credit: NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man sexually assaulted a 51-year-old woman during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The suspect followed the victim into the elevator of a building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Forest Hills around 12:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man displayed a knife and demanded the woman turn over items in her purse, police said. The victim placed her belongings on the floor of the elevator and the man searched her body before sexually assaulting her, according to investigators.

The victim then pushed the man out of the elevator without any of her property being taken, police said.

The suspect used a stairwell to exit the building, police said.

EMS took the victim to a hospital for evaluation.

Police described the suspect as a bald man with a heavy-set build. He’s about 55 to 60 years old and 6 feet tall, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).