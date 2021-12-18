Man with knife sexually assaults woman in elevator of Queens building: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a sexual assault and attempted robbery in Forest Hills, Queens on Dec. 17 2021. (credit: NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man sexually assaulted a 51-year-old woman during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The suspect followed the victim into the elevator of a building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Forest Hills around 12:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man displayed a knife and demanded the woman turn over items in her purse, police said. The victim placed her belongings on the floor of the elevator and the man searched her body before sexually assaulting her, according to investigators.

The victim then pushed the man out of the elevator without any of her property being taken, police said.

The suspect used a stairwell to exit the building, police said.

EMS took the victim to a hospital for evaluation.

Police described the suspect as a bald man with a heavy-set build. He’s about 55 to 60 years old and 6 feet tall, authorities said. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens mentorship program changing lives

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in attempted robbery

Deadly Queens fire: Man and woman killed when fire rips through Fresh Meadows apartment

Queens pizzeria closing down after 50 years

More Queens

Crime

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in attempted robbery

Man fatally stabbed at Bronx subway station after argument: NYPD

Bronx subway stabbing: Man fatally stabbed after argument

NYPD commissioner talks spike in hate crimes, retirement, Christmas tree fire arrest

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter