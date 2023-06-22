QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was found dead inside a Queens home Wednesday night, police said.

The 80-year-old man was discovered unconscious with head trauma inside a home on 197th Street around 7:11 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced the victim dead, police said.

The city’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

