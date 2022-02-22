Man with autism goes missing in Queens; wasn’t wearing coat, shoes when he vanished: NYPD

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A man with autism went missing in Queens on Tuesday and NYPD officers are worried because he was barefoot and was not wearing a coat when he disappeared.

Gabriel Blandon, 20, was last seen walking at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Blandon was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and gray sweatpants. He’s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

The NYPD asked anyone who’s seen the missing man to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).