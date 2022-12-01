ELMHURST (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an assailant who, while donning an Amazon vest, stole multiple packages out of a building’s lobby in Queens and then punched a building employee.

The thief entered the building, located in the area of 44th Avenue and 74th Street, just before 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 9, police said on Thursday.

Once he stripped the lobby, he headed toward the garage where he punched a male employee working in the building, police said. The two got into a fistfight that ended in the attacker running off, toward Woodside Avenue, police said. Police did not specify why the building employee approached the suspect.

The employee suffered minor injuries and denied medical attention at the scene, police said.

As of Thursday, investigators said it was unclear the value of the packages stolen, and whether the suspect was an Amazon employee.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).