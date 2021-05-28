Queens man raped three 13-year-olds at his residence: police

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A man is wanted in connection with the rape of three 13-year-old girls in Queens over the past seven months, police said.

Dwayne Gordon, 41, is alleged to have raped the three victims at his residence in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens between October of 2020 and this month.

He is described as approximately 5-feet 10-inches, about 180 pounds with brown eyes and a short black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.