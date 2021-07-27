Man wanted for dragging 11-year-old girl into alley, robbing her at knifepoint while making threatening sexual statements: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — The NYPD is looking for a suspect in what it calls the “sexually motivated” robbery of an 11-year-old girl in Queens Sunday.

The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights. The girl was walking to a grocery store when an unknown man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the throat, removed the mask from her face and then dragged her into an alleyway.

The man then proceeded to hold the victim down on the ground and pressed a sharp metal object against her throat while making threatening sexual statements and demanding to know the victim’s age, according to authorities. He then forcibly took the victim’s house keys, $20 and a reusable grocery bag before feeling on foot northbound on 86th Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for a throat laceration.

