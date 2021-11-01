Man violently robbed by group near Queens subway station: NYPD

Police are searching for the group who robbed and assaulted a man near the Jackson Heights- Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Queens Oct. 27, 2021 (NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A man was attacked and robbed by a group by a Queens subway station Wednesday morning, police said.

The 44-year-old victim exited the E train at the Roosevelt Avenue – Jackson Heights subway station around 7:20 a.m. and was approached by a group while walking through the mezzanine of the station, according to police.

The suspects then snatched the victim’s cellphone from his hands and fled from the station, authorities said.

The victim followed the group to the corner of Broadway and Roosevelt Avenue in an attempt to retrieve his phone, at which point the group began to punch and kick him, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a laceration and swelling to his face, cops said.

The suspects are described to be a group either in their late teens or early 20s. Two of them were last seen wearing orange hooded sweatshirts and another was in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).