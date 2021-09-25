Man tries to rob 11-year-old in Queens after child refuses to give him a dollar: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Queens on Sept. 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

ELMHURST, Queens — A man tried to steal from an 11-year-old boy outside of a mall in Queens this week, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday in front of Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, according to the NYPD.

Police said a man walked up to the boy and asked him for a dollar. When the boy refused, the man followed the child and tried to steal a bag from his hand, police said.

A struggle ensued, at which point the man was able to take the bag but ran off without any of the contents, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens residents faced with paperwork, inspections after Ida flooding

Iron work on display at Steel Day in Queens

Free clothes, school supplies handed out at Queens community event

COBA president: Union was not informed about NYC's emergency Rikers relief plan

Queens hostage situation ends with NYPD officer’s husband in custody after shootout: police

Fire creates chaos, concern at Queens hospital

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter