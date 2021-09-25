Man tries to rob 11-year-old in Queens after child refuses to give him a dollar: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Queens on Sept. 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

ELMHURST, Queens — A man tried to steal from an 11-year-old boy outside of a mall in Queens this week, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday in front of Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, according to the NYPD.

Police said a man walked up to the boy and asked him for a dollar. When the boy refused, the man followed the child and tried to steal a bag from his hand, police said.

A struggle ensued, at which point the man was able to take the bag but ran off without any of the contents, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).