Man threatens to burn Queens bagel shop down over Israeli flags

HOLLIS, Queens — A man threatened to burn a Queens bagel shop down if the business didn’t remove flags, police said Monday.

The man walked up to a 26-year-old worker and some customers inside the Union Turnpike shop near 188th Street on Nov. 10, officials said.

“Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down or I’ll burn the building down,” he said while recording on his cellphone, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into the incident.

