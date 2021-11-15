Man threatens to burn Queens bagel shop down over Israeli flags

Suspect image in Queens bagel shop incident (NYPD)

HOLLIS, Queens — A man threatened to burn a Queens bagel shop down if the business didn’t remove flags, police said Monday.

The man walked up to a 26-year-old worker and some customers inside the Union Turnpike shop near 188th Street on Nov. 10, officials said.

“Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down or I’ll burn the building down,” he said while recording on his cellphone, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

