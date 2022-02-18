A cache of firearms found inside a man’s home on Feb. 17, 2022 after he was arrested for threatening to shoot people inside Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, police said. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A cache of firearms, ammo and more was found in a man’s home Thursday after he threatened to shoot up a Queens children’s hospital, according to the NYPD.

Police said they responded around 12:10 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a man making threats to shoot people inside of Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens. Responding officers got a description of the suspect’s car from witnesses and soon located the vehicle outside the hospital.

Authorities said Thomas Saxton, 34, was arrested at the scene. Two loaded ghost guns were recovered at the scene, according to police.

A further search of Saxton’s home led police to discover nearly two dozen weapons, ammo, magazines and ballistic vests, the NYPD said on Twitter. Police released photos of the firearms, which appeared to include pistols, handguns, shotguns and assault rifles.

A cache of firearms, ammo, magazines and more found inside a man’s home on Feb. 17, 2022 after he was arrested for threatening to shoot people inside Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, police said. (NYPD)

Saxton was hit with a slew of charges Thursday, including six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of menacing, criminal possession of a controlled substance, harassment and more, according to officials.

