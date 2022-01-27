Man takes off with girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter: NYPD

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A man ran off with his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter Thursday night, police said.

After assaulting his girlfriend about 7:52 p.m. at a 116th Avenue residence, police said the man fled with the woman’s daughter. He took off in a dark BMW with the license plate JJX-3381.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspect or the girl who is with him. The case is under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

