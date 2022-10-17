A man was hit by a subway train in Queens Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, police said. (Citizen App)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a subway train in Queens Monday evening, police said.

The man was involved in a fight with another person on an F train when the fight spilled onto the platform at the Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway station, police said. The man was on the track when he was hit, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital. The other man was taken into custody.

Trains are bypassing Jackson Heights- Roosevelt Avenue stops in both directions. The trains are running with extensive delays in both directions. Riders are urged to use the Q60 bus and Long Island Rail Road is honoring Metro Card holders in both directions between 34 St-Penn Station and Jamaica.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.