QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was hit by a car and shot at after fleeing a car wreck in Queens Wednesday night, police said of the wild incident caught on video.

The 25-year-old victim was driving his Audi Q5 on College Point Boulevard when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV and a Ford pickup truck at around 11:30 p.m., pinning him between the two cars, police said. A man then got out of the SUV and allegedly pointed a gun at the victim before he was able to drive out of the wreckage.

Police said the pickup truck then rear-ended the victim’s vehicle, causing him to crash into a parked car. The victim then got out of his car and began running when the pickup driver hit him at the corner near College Point Boulevard and 20th Avenue. The victim was able to get up and keep going but the shooter from the SUV was now chasing him, police said.

The armed man fired the gun but did not hit the victim, police said. The victim then ran into a bodega at the corner of 18th Avenue and College Point Boulevard and asked a worker to call the cops, police said.

The NYPD video shows the white pickup truck hitting the victim on the sidewalk before a man in a dark-colored jacket is seen pointing and firing his gun.

The armed male is described as having a medium build and black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a wide white lapel, a black shirt with white lettering on the front, black pants, and black sneakers, police said. A description of the pickup driver was not provided.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.