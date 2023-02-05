Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a car in Queens on Jan. 27, 2023. (NYPD)

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A car thief posing as a potential buyer stole a man’s vehicle at knifepoint in Queens last week, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 24, arranged to meet the suspect near Newtown Road and 41st Street in Astoria on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. so he can sell him his car but the thief pulled a knife and drove off in the vehicle, police said. The victim was not injured.

Less than 30 minutes later, police were trying to pull over the driver of the stolen car on Astoria Boulevard, but the man didn’t stop, police said. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Forrest Parkway and a second suspect was seen on surveillance video getting out of the stolen car, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects, who remained at large, as of Sunday. The first man is believed to be in his 20s and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, black knit hat, black face mask, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect who allegedly evaded the car stop has a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).