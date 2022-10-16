Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with the theft of a backpack. (NYPD)

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man grabbed a 67-year-old woman’s backpack after she fell unconscious in a Queens subways station, police said Sunday.

The woman passed out for unknown reasons inside of the Queens Boulevard and Grand Avenue station on Oct. 7, police said. Her bag had credit cards, personal ID and house keys inside.

The day after the man swiped her bag, he used her credit card to buy a meal inside of Jumbo’s Hamburger Place on West 145th Street in Manhattan, police said. He left and was last seen walking northbound on Fredrick Douglass Boulevard.

Police asked for help identifying the man, who’s believed to be around 50 years old. He has a medium build and facial hair. The man was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with “BROOKLYN” lettering on the front. He also had on a blue face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The man was carrying the victim’s purple and white backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).