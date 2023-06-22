The man who police say took a Chihuahua tied in front of a Queens City Fresh Supermarket.

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man’s dog was stolen outside a Queens City Fresh Supermarket earlier this month, police said Thursday in a plea for the public’s help to find the pup.

The 44-year-old owner tied up his chihuahua in front of the store on 20th Avenue in College Point around 9:20 p.m. on June 14 before he entered the grocery store, police said. A man then removed the dog and took off, headed east on 20th Avenue, according to the NYPD. There were no injuries reported, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man believed to be in his 30s, with a slim build, and around 5’9”.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).