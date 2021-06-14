Man stabs, robs subway passenger in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — An attacker punched, stabbed and robbed and stabbed a 57-year-old man inside a train in a Queens subway station, police said Sunday.

Police released new surveillance images Sunday of the May 24 attack inside an A train at the Lefferts Boulevard subway station, which left the victim with a stab wound to the chest.

The attacker fled the station on foot westbound on Liberty Avenue.

Police have asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

