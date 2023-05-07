QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 68-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death in a Queens deli Saturday morning, police said.

Jonathan Gantt, 41, was stabbed in the leg inside the store at 214-57 Jamaica Ave. at around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The 68-year-old man was taken into custody but charges remained pending, as of Sunday morning, police said.

It was unclear what prompted the attack. The investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).