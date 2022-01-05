Surveillance image of a man accused of stabbing another man on the subway platform of the Rockaway Boulevard station in Ozone Park, Queens on Jan. 2, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a man was stabbed multiple times on a Queens subway platform in a seemingly random attack, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 2:25 p.m. at the Rockaway Boulevard subway station in Ozone Park.

The 36-year-old victim was waiting for an A train on the Manhattan-bound platform when he was approached from behind by an unidentified man, police said.

The suspect then suddenly stabbed him two times in the right side of his neck with an unidentified object, according to the NYPD.

The victim fell to the ground on the platform, while the assailant fled on foot out of the station and into the street, authorities said.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, three days after the attack, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they were looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).