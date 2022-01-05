Man stabbed in neck multiple times on Queens subway platform: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Queens subway platform stabbing suspect

Surveillance image of a man accused of stabbing another man on the subway platform of the Rockaway Boulevard station in Ozone Park, Queens on Jan. 2, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a man was stabbed multiple times on a Queens subway platform in a seemingly random attack, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 2:25 p.m. at the Rockaway Boulevard subway station in Ozone Park.

The 36-year-old victim was waiting for an A train on the Manhattan-bound platform when he was approached from behind by an unidentified man, police said.

The suspect then suddenly stabbed him two times in the right side of his neck with an unidentified object, according to the NYPD.

The victim fell to the ground on the platform, while the assailant fled on foot out of the station and into the street, authorities said.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, three days after the attack, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they were looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

Queens community bands together to provide holiday meals for struggling neighbors

More Queens

Crime

NYPD arrests 17 alleged gang members in Brooklyn pre-dawn raids

‘No. 1 priority’: NYPD busts gangs in push to curb violence

Police shoot armed robber in Brooklyn

Exclusive: NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell breaks down first days as NYC's top cop

Violent crime top priority for Adams with woman stabbed to death, off-duty officer shot on mayor’s first day

NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in car

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter