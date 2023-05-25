JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the eye following a dispute in Queens a month ago, police told PIX11 news on Thursday.

The 39-year-old victim was involved in an argument with the suspect on April 22 at the intersection of 85 Street and Northern Boulevard around 3 a.m., according to the NYPD. The attacker then stabbed the victim in the eye, leaving him with a serious injury before fleeing the scene, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital and he is in stable condition.

Detectives said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).