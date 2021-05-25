Man stabbed during subway robbery in Queens: NYPD

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A man was stabbed during a robbery inside the subway system Monday night, according to police.

It happened at the Lefferts Boulevard subway station near Liberty Avenue, which services the A train, at about 7:50 p.m.

The victim, 57, was stabbed in the chest; his wallet was stolen

Police officials told PIX11 they were unsure if the attack happened on the train car or on the platform.

He was taken to a local hospital; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the victim fled into the subway system.

MTA spokesman Michael Cortez said customer safety remains a top priority for the agency as it seeks ways to address the rise in crime.

“There is no higher priority for the MTA than the safety and security of our customers. Like other transit systems across the country the MTA has experienced a significant dip in ridership as a result of the pandemic and a spike in crime. We continue to call on the de Blasio Administration to partner with us and do more to address these incidents in the subway and the ongoing mental health crisis in the city,” Cortez said.

The incident is the latest in a series of concerning crimes in the subway system.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week the NYPD would deploy an additional 250 police officers to the subway system in an effort to deter violent crime.

“We’re going to take the officers and put them at the right places in the subways at the right time, particularly at peak times of ridership,” the mayor had said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).