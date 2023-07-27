QUEENS (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Queens earlier this month.

A 40-year-old woman was walking near Baisley Boulevard and Lakeview Lane when the suspect walked up to her on July 5 around 11:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The assailant showed photos to the woman, and then sexually assaulted her before running away, police said.

Police report that the victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

