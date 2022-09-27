WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for questioning after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Queens apartment earlier this summer, NYPD officials said.

Jason Brady, 46, was found dead inside a Woodhaven apartment on Jamaica Avenue on June 29, according to police.

Brady’s body was badly decomposed when he was discovered beneath a couch in the apartment, police said.

Brady’s death was ruled a homicide after it was determined he died from stab wounds to his neck and back, according to the medical examiner.

The NYPD is now searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to Brady’s death. The man hasn’t been identified by police and his whereabouts are unknown.

The NYPD released a surveillance image (above) of the man wanted for questioning.

