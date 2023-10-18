QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was attacked with an umbrella inside a Jackson Heights train station last week, police told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

The incident occured on Oct. 8 at 6:20 a.m., when the suspect walked up to a 41-year-old man and grabbed his umbrella inside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, police said. The suspect then smacked the victim on the wrist and head with the umbrella before fleeing on a northbound E train.

Police said the victim went to a hospital for swelling to his head and wrist.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.