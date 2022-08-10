Police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed another man in a road rage incident in Queens. (NY PD)

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was slashed with a knife after a road rage incident in Queens Friday, police said.

The victim was in his car in front of 32-37 112th Street in Corona at 4:10 p.m. when he got into a fight with an unknown male about his vehicle blocking the road, police said. The suspect then got out of his car and broke the victim’s driver-side window with his fist before slashing him on the elbow, causing a minor laceration, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The suspect fled in a Nissan Rogue in an unknown direction.

The unidentified male is approximately in his mid-20s, medium build, black hair with a short ponytail, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, and white sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).