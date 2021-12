QUEENS, N.Y. — A suspect slashed a man in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the park just after 2:45 a.m.

The victim told police he was walking when two suspects approached him from behind.

One suspect slashed the victim in the back while the other said something to him that he couldn’t understand, police said. The suspects then ran off.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to police.