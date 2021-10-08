Man sits in tree for more than 48 hours evading NYPD in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — It’s been more than 48 hours, and a man evading police in Queens remains up on a tree, authorities said.

Officers first responded to a domestic between the man and his mother near 226th Street and 145th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. When police arrived, they realized the man had a warrant out for an alleged prior assault.

Officers tried to serve the warrant, but the man fled to the roof, then jumped on the tree around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. 

As of 1 p.m. Friday, he is still sitting in the tree, police said.

