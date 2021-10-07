Man sits in Queens tree for 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A man in Queens evading police refused to come down from a tree Thursday afternoon, a day after he first fled into the tree’s branches, officials said.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute between the man and his mother near 226th Street and 145th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. When police arrived, they realized the man had a warrant out for an alleged prior assault.

Officers tried to serve the warrant, but the man fled to the roof, then jumped on the tree, police said.

NYPD officers were on scene Thursday afternoon negotiating with the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.