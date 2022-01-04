Man shot twice during attempted carjacking in Queens: NYPD

EMS on the scene after a man was shot twice during a carjacking attempt in Forest Hills, Queens on Monday night, Jan. 3, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. for a man shot on 72nd Road, near 113th Street, in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

Responding officers found the 51-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest, authorities said.

According to police, the victim was shot when two unidentified men tried to carjack him in his Audi Q7.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was expected to survive, officials said. Police described his condition as “stable” early Tuesday morning.

Police said the two suspects are believed to have fled in a dark-colored sedan.

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).