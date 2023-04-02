MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Queens early Sunday, police said.

Emanuel Pippis, 44, of Queens, was shot in the head in front of 53-76 65th Place in Maspeth around 3:50 a.m., according to the NYPD. Pippis was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).