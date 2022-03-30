FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 26-year-old Brooklyn man died after being shot at close range multiple times Saturday night, police said. The attack was caught on video released by the NYPD; it’s too graphic to show.

Peter Panthier was walking with another man about 8:10 p.m. outside of 624 Grassmere Terrace, police said. As they walk, the suspect pulls out a gun and fires at Panthier’s head. He was shot in the left side of his neck and head.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, police said. He died of his injuries at that hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).