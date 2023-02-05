QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was shot twice in Queens Sunday morning, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was struck in the shoulder and ankle in front of 110-08 202nd St. in St. Albans at around 9:44 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, police said. It remained unclear what prompted the incident.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

