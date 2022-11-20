LONG ISLAND CITY (PIX11) — A man was shot in the leg while driving on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday morning, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was driving eastbound on the LIE near the Brooklyn Queens Expressway exit when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire at around 2:40 a.m., police said. The man was struck once in the left leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The victim told police there was no incident with the vehicle prior to the shooting. It was unclear how many shots were fired, officials said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).