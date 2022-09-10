CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were involved in a road rage shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon, police say.

Around 2 p.m., a man was driving west on Horace Harding Expressway when he got into an argument with a driver in a white car. The driver of the white car shot the man once in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to live, authorities said.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.