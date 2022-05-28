ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in Queens early Saturday morning, police said.

The 34-year-old victim was along 253rd Street near 148th Drive when two people approached him at around 12:40 a.m., authorities said. One of them shot him in the left arm, and both fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation by police on the suspects’ motive is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).