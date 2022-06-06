RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the head at a recording studio in Queens early Monday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to the scene on Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood around 1:25 a.m. Police found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head outside the entrance to the recording studio. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It remained unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

Police have not yet identified the victim, pending notification of the family.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the shooting.