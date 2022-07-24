CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot four times in the chest during a double shooting in Queens Saturday, police said.

Authorities responded to the incident at 104th Street and 41st Street in Corona at around 3 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. The first victim was shot in the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital.

He is not likely to survive his injuries, and there was no update on his condition as of Sunday morning, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Another man, believed to be in his 40s, was grazed in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities do not yet have a motive for the shooting. A suspect wearing a green shirt and blue jeans fled the scene eastbound on 104th Street, officials said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).