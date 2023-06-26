ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A man was shot during a robbery on a subway train in Queens Sunday night, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was shot in the thigh on the Rockaway Park Shuttle near the subway station at Beach 116th Street in Rockaway Park around 9:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The robber fled and hasn’t been arrested, police said. The NYPD did not provide a description of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).