Man shot during fight over parking space in Queens: NYPD

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a shooting in Jamaica, Queens on Dec. 17, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens — A fight over a parking space in Queens turned violent on Friday, leaving a man with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

The incident took place on 157th Street in Jamaica around 1:45 p.m.

The suspect became irate, brandished a black firearm and shot the 32-year-old victim once in the left hand, police said.

The victim drove himself to a hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the NYPD.

The suspect remained on the loose, as of Saturday morning. Police released surveillance images of the individual they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

