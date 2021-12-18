Man shot during fight over parking space in Queens: NYPD

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a shooting in Jamaica, Queens on Dec. 17, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens — A fight over a parking space in Queens turned violent on Friday, leaving a man with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

The incident took place on 157th Street in Jamaica around 1:45 p.m.

The suspect became irate, brandished a black firearm and shot the 32-year-old victim once in the left hand, police said.

The victim drove himself to a hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the NYPD.

The suspect remained on the loose, as of Saturday morning. Police released surveillance images of the individual they’re looking for.

