Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in Queens on Christmas Day. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A would-be robber shot a man in the shoulder in Queens on Christmas Day, police said.

The suspect threatened the 45-year-old victim with a gun while trying to rob him in front of 35-20 103rd St. at around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then shot the victim in the left shoulder, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The gunman fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.