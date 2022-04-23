RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A man shot another during a dispute outside a bar in Queens overnight Saturday, according to police.

The incident between the two men happened at around 4 a.m. outside a bar along Cypress Avenue near Decatur Street, authorities said. One of the men shot the other in the right leg before fleeing the area. The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

An investigation by police is ongoing, as there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting.

