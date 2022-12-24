JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said.

When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him in the face, torso, and leg, officials said.

First responders rushed Reynolds to an area hospital, but the Manhattan man could not be saved.

The shooter ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue, where he got into a white sedan, authorities said. He remained at large Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is described by police as 40- to 45-years-old, about 6-foot-1, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots, and a black du-rag.

Investigators on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspect, including video that shows him exiting and, later, entering a white sedan.

