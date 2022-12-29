ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — Police shot a man in Queens on Thursday night after a brief chase, NYPD officials confirmed.

A police sergeant and two officers were investigating a lobby on Beach 56th Street near Beach Channel Drive around 8 p.m. when at least two men took off running, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. Officers detained the first suspect and arrested him for having drugs.

Police chased the second suspect. Officials said there was a violent struggle, which lasted at least 20 seconds, and an officer shot the suspect.

Police began performing life-saving efforts. The officer and wounded suspect were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic gun was found on the suspect. Police said they do not believe the suspect fired the weapon.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.