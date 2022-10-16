LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — A 73-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his brother in Queens, police said Sunday.

Officers arrested Jethro Jacobs on murder charges in the Saturday death of 66-year-old George Jacobs. The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso inside the 230th Place home the brothers shared. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene. Jethro Jacobs was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.