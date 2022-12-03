Police are looking for two men that allegedly robbed a smoke shop in queens. (NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A smoke shop in Queens was robbed at gunpoint by two men early Saturday morning, according to police.

A couple of unknown men went into the Continental Smoke Shop when one of the men pulled out a gun and took around $10,000 from the register. Police said the man shot the gun into the floor before both men ran out of the store and drove off in a black car.

Police said both suspects appear to be in their 20s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.