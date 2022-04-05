FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A man broke into an apartment in Queens and sexually abused the resident, police said Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. on Mar. 29, a 49-year-old woman woke up to find a stranger inside her apartment along 188th Street near 64th Avenue, standing over her bed and taking pictures of her, according to authorities.

The woman chased the suspect out of her apartment but he abruptly turned to her and threw her towards the wall before pinning her hands against it, police said. He sexually abused her before leaving her apartment. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a knee injury, according to officials.

In another incident minutes after, the man unlocked a back fence gate in the vicinity of 185th Street and 186th Lane and stole power tools and a Razor scooter worth $370 from a shed before fleeing, according to authorities.

Police are seeking help in finding the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).