QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after admitting to killing a Queens mother whose body was found in a duffel bag in April, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court on Nov. 2, according to prosecutors. Queens Supreme Court Judge Michael Aloise sentenced Bonola to prison, to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.

On April 16, Bonola went to Gaal’s home in Forest Hills, where he worked multiple times as a handyman, at around 12:30 a.m. An argument between the two escalated, and Bonola slashed Gaal’s throat and stabbed her more than 50 times with a knife, according to prosecutors.

Bonola was captured on surveillance video from a nearby home wheeling a hockey duffel bag that belonged to one of Gaal’s sons, according to authorities. The bag, which contained Gaal’s body, was found at about 8 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue, near Union Turnpike, near Forest Park.

“This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community,” Katz said. “We express our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and hope that today’s plea will allow them to begin to heal.”