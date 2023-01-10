CORONA, Queens (PIX11) – A man who fatally struck a 61-year-old grandmother in the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Elisaul Perez, 33, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Queens resident GuiYing Ma.

Perez attacked Ma while she was sweeping a sidewalk in the Corona neighborhood in Queens on Nov. 26, 2021. Perez picked up a large rock and hit Ma in the head, then hit her in the head again after she fell to the ground, according to Katz.

Ma suffered severe head trauma and brain injuries. She died from her injuries after three months in the hospital.

“While today’s sentence cannot make up for the heartbreaking and senseless loss of their loved one, I hope that it provides some measure of solace to the family of Ms. Ma,” Katz said in a statement. “The long sentence will hold the defendant to account for an unprovoked attack that robbed a community of a beloved member.”

Perez’s prison sentenced will be followed by five years of post-release supervision.